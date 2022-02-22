UMaine Extension accounting workshop for farmers starts March 7

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a four-session online introductory accounting workshop for farms and agricultural businesses from noon–2 p.m. starting March 7. The remaining dates are March 8, 14 and 15.

“QuickBooks for Farmers” includes creating charts of accounts; invoicing, payments and expenses; and reconciling and reporting functions. Access to a desktop personal computer or laptop able to run the desktop version of the software is required. Austin Associates, P.A., staff will lead the workshop.

The workshop is free and includes software. Registration on the workshop webpage is required. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Chris Howard, 207.944.6391; christina.howard@maine.edu.

The cost of this workshop and software for participants is covered by the UMaine Extension Equipping New Farmers with Practical Skills and Knowledge Project: USDA NIFA Grant #2021-70033-35716.