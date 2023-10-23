UMaine Extension offers free farm finance workshop focused on personal communication

ORONO – Farmers with at least five years experience are invited to participate in a free, two-hour workshop focused on how individual financial values impact business planning, with opportunities to attend on Nov. 15, Dec. 5 and Jan. 24.

Titled “Communicating about Personal Money Values,” the workshop will introduce farmers to a variety of finance-related themes. Topics include, personal financial health, financial resources and how farmers’ personal values affect planning for the future. The workshop is designed to empower farming communities and propel agricultural growth throughout Maine.

The workshop, led by farm coach and Apple Creek farmer Abby Sadauckas and business advisor and farm coach Sylvie Boisvert, will also encourage participants to explore personal time management and priorities, hear from other farmers about their financial decision making, discuss individual and business values and provide an opportunity to talk with other participants. An option of further farm coaching and credit counseling for continued support is also available.

Participants can choose whether they want to attend the workshop from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Kennebec County Extension Office, 125 State St., Augusta; from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the University of Maine at Augusta Brunswick Center, 12 Sewall St.; or virtually from 1-3 p.m. on Jan. 24 via Zoom.

Sponsored by a grant from Northeast Risk Management Education, the workshop is free. Registration is required.

For more information and to sign, up visit the program’s webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Leslie Forstadt, leslie.forstadt@maine.edu; 207.581.3487.