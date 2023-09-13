UMaine Extension Virtual Business Planning for Producers starts in October

ORONO – Registration is open for the online University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Business Planning for Producers course, which begins Oct. 5.

Held 5-7 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 14, the 10-week online course designed for Mainers looking to start a land- or sea-based business and learn about the core concepts of business operations, finance, management and marketing. It consists of live training sessions with experts from across the state coupled with self-paced learning modules.

The modules will feature videos, quizzes, readings and assignments in an online learning platform. Topics will include market research, funding, marketing, financial record keeping and sustainability. The course will also assist participants in drafting a business plan.

Participants should anticipate spending about three hours per week on additional asynchronous coursework. Successful completion of this course qualifies students for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency borrower training credit. Attendees who wish to receive an FSA borrower training credit must attend all live sessions or view the recordings, complete all assignments successfully and attend a one-on-one meeting with an approved business coach

A stable internet connection and registration is required. For exact course fees, schedule and to register, visit the program webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.933.2100 or extension.newfarmer@maine.edu.