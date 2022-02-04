UMF Career Services to host three spring job fairs to connect students with employers

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington Office of Career Services is hosting three job fairs during spring semester to help students and members of the public connect with potential employers. These events are free and open to the public and offer students and other attendees the opportunity to learn new interview skills; discover job search resources; and network with employers, mentors and peers.

Maine Summer Camp Job Fair

Monday, Feb 7, 2022

11 a.m.-1 p.m., UMF Olsen Student Center



Career Fest 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022

11 a.m.-1 p.m., UMF Olsen Student Center



Education Career Fair

Monday, March 14, 2022 (specifically hosted for in-service student teachers)

1 p.m. – 3 p.m., UMF Olsen Student Center.

“Our goal is to help students with career development from the time they step on campus all the way to graduation,” said Cyndi McShane, assistant director of Career Services. “We connect with our students in their classrooms, at career events and one-on-one appointments. Our focus is to listen to where they want to be and help them plan academically and acquire the skills they need to be successful.”

Nina Rosen, a senior from Oakland, California, has received professional guidance and support from the Career Center on her chosen career path. A rehabilitation services major, she needed a 450-hour internship to complete her studies. Working with Stephen Davis, career counselor and outreach coordinator, she was able to secure a paid internship with LEAP (Life Enrichment Advancing People,) a local non-profit dedicated to supporting people with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities. After graduation, she is interested in going to graduate school and fulfilling her dream of becoming a special education teacher.

“Steve and Cyndi helped make this happen for me,” said Rosen. “They believe in you, push you and care about you. They let you know there isn’t any problem you can’t solve together.”

In addition to hosting career events, UMF Career Service professionals serve as transition specialists whose goal is to help students be successful academically and make the transition from college to careers and life after college.

To help students learn the skills they’ll need in their job search, the office of Career Services is launching a new “Career Kickoff” initiative during the spring semester.

Students will have the opportunity to attend hour-long “job-search skills” workshops every Wednesday in February, March and April. Workshops will alternate weekly, teaching one of three essential skills, including: searching for jobs in their desired field of interest, preparing application materials, and improving interview skills. They will be held at noon in room 101 in the Fusion Center on campus.

The fourth week will feature a mock interview with an employer who is also a UMF alumni to prepare students for actual interviews. These practice interviews provide students with constructive feedback in a low stress environment while also helping them network with employers.

Campus career professionals also visit classes to present on various post-graduation topics of interest, including graduate school planning, career exploration and job acquisition support.

Face coverings are required indoors for all persons – students, staff, faculty and visitors – regardless of vaccination status when indoors at a University facility. All visitors will be required to register with name and contact information upon entry. This information will only be used if the university needs to conduct contact tracing in the event of a confirmed exposure to the coronavirus. Updates to COVID-19 protocols for all University of Maine System campuses can be found at Everyone – Together for Maine.