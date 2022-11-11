UMF Testing Service to offer IdentoGo fingerprinting

FARMINGTON – Need fingerprinting for your resume or job application? University of Maine at Farmington Testing Services is now offering the IdentoGo/Fingerprinting service. IdentoGo is a livescan, inkless process that captures your fingerprints electronically.

This fast and accurate service is located on the UMF campus on the first floor of Franklin Hall, 252 Main Street, Farmington. Appointments are offered on the first and third Tuesday of every month from noon to 4 p.m., and on the second and fourth Friday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the holidays there may be other days offered to offset the holidays. To register and see costs visit Identogo https://me.ibtfingerprint.com/.

“We’re so excited to be able to expand our services to students and members of public. It’s important that individuals have easy access to testing and credentialing to ensure professional qualifications and provide a competitive edge in today’s job market,” said Janice Crandall, UMF testing operations manager

In addition to its new services, UMF Testing Services is one of only three sites in Maine that offers the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), an admissions requirement for many graduate schools in the U.S. and Canada. Individuals can register for the computer-based exam on the Educational Testing Services website https://www.ets.org/gre.html and select one of two UMF labs available.

UMF Testing Services also administers the following tests:

Accuplacer – Assessment test for college readiness

ASE – Automotive certification

CLEP – College Level Exam Program

CHES – Certified Health Education Specialist

GRE – Standardized test for graduate school admission

Kryterion – Testing for Certifications and Licensures

MAT – Miller Analogy Test

Metro Institute – New Maine Dept. of Agriculture test for pest control licensure

Para Pro – General aptitude test for paraprofessional certification

Praxis – Part of the certification process for the teaching profession

PSI – Certifications and Licensures

Scantron – Certifications and Licensures

TOEFL – Test of English as a Foreign Language

And Proctoring for distance learning students

The UMF Testing Services facility is located at 252 Main Street, Farmington, on the third floor of Franklin Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus. It has supervised stations for up to 12 individuals at a time.

For more information, call 207-778-7666 contact Janice Crandall at janice.crandall@maine.edu or visit their website at www.umf.maine.edu/testing-services/