United Way allocates $77,000 to programs serving Greater Franklin County

FARMINGTON — Each year United Way invites non-profits to apply for funding through its Community Partner Investment program. Decisions on how the funds are allocated are made by a review committee comprised of community members. They would like to thank the following for serving on the committee this year:

RaeAnn Pike, Franklin Savings Bank, Chair

Larry Karno, Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty

Merrill Woodworth, community member, Kingfield

Pauline Rodrigue, community member, Farmington

Shaun Riggs, The Dugout Bar and Grill

Terri Winslow, Eagle Elevator

Phil Hilton, University of Maine System

Ashley Montgomery, UMF

Becky Davis Allen, Bangor Savings Bank

Erica Emery, Rustic Roots Farm

Karen Henderson, Community Concepts

RaeAnn Pike of Franklin Savings Bank has chaired the United Way Community Investment team

for many years. As she leaves her post this month she notes, “It truly has been an honor and a

privilege to serve as chair of the UWTVA Community Partner Investment Team. To work with a

dedicated group of community members who take funds that were generously donated by

community members and allocate them to area non-profit programs to address the needs of

community members has been a rewarding experience. Community building community.”

The work United Way supports is powerful. Here is a quote from one of thousands of

individuals impacted by United Way:

“I have been going to Outpatient at Kennebec Behavioral Health for three years now. I have

been dealing with mental health problems for most of my life but have always had trouble

getting help. When I was younger, we didn’t have a car, or we didn’t have good insurance. I also

had a hard time keeping a job because I never felt well. I started to see Kerry, my clinician, and

she has helped me a lot. At first, I saw her in Winthrop but when she moved to Farmington, it

made it easier since I live in Franklin County. Before I went to KBH, I had a hard time finding

someone to help me with my illnesses and so I stopped trying. A few years ago, my doctor told

me to try KBH and made a referral. I was on a waiting list for a little while but eventually I was

able to get in. The Access Center talked to me about my needs and referred me to Kerry.

However, I couldn’t always get to Winthrop for my appointments so I was so glad when I could

see her in Farmington. After a while, I started to feel better and more in control. I also use the case management services at KBH and they work together to help me and address other needs. While I have days where I am not doing well, Kerry is always helpful and for the last two years I have been able to

keep the same job. When the pandemic came, I was really worried about my job and not having my appointments at KBH. At first, doing my appointments online was confusing, but the staff there helped me to understand how it works and now I enjoy it since I don’t have to leave my home, but I can still

get help. I feel much safer this way. My hours at work were cut back in April but Kerry helped me to find ways to feel more in control. I still struggle from time to time, but I feel stronger, and I am very appreciative that there is now a clinic in Farmington that receives funding from United Way. KBH and their Outpatient and Case Management program have helped me so much and I am so happy they were able to keep seeing patients during the pandemic.”

For more information about United Way’s partners and to read more impact statements, visit

www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/community-partners.

Throughout the month of March United Way is celebrating all that the donations have made

possible. Impact videos, prizes, and donor recognitions will be upcoming.

In addition to Community Partner investments, United Way has recently allocated more than

$80,000 to 36 additional programs meeting basic needs of Greater Franklin County residents.

For more information or to apply for the next round of funding due April 30, visit:

https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a strong and healthy community. Every dollar and hour are appreciated, and tax-deductible charitable contributions are welcome.

For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778- 5048. Be sure to follow United Way on Facebook to be kept up to speed on upcoming programs

and initiatives (www.facebook.com/uwtva).