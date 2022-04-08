United Way executive director stepping down in June

FARMINGTON – After 14 years of leading the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, Executive Director Lisa Laflin has decided to leave the organization to pursue the next professional chapter of her life.

“It is time to move on as I believe the organization has exceptional staff; a committed and skilled Board and Executive Committee; a solid strategic plan; trust in the community; and a bright future,” Laflin wrote in a letter announcing her resignation.

Laflin’s last day is effective at the end of June.

According to a press release from the United Way, Laflin began her role in the challenging financial times of 2008 and, with the support of a small but mighty team, she has increased and diversified revenue, implemented new initiatives and overseen strategic plans and board development that have focused and grown the organization. United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has become known for its creativity, compassion and unwavering commitment to improve people’s lives.

Laflin will be missed for her energy and enthusiasm and looks forward to volunteering for United Way for years to come.

For more information about the position visit https://www.uwtva.org/who-we-are/employment-internships