United Way of the Tri-Valley Area announces 2023 community partners

FARMINGTON – Each year, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area (UWTVA) routinely gathers volunteer community members to meet with the difficult task of investing in Community Partners with the money raised throughout the year. It is difficult in that there is often more need than there is money to invest, and this year is no exception. This year’s Community Investment Team read applications, listened to presentations, and asked the tough questions before successfully deliberating and deciding on funding investments. Many thanks to the Committee Investment Team that spent the time and effort to learn about these organizations, review their applications, listen to their presentations and caring about the health and wellness of our community.

United Way is honored to support the continued good work in this community by fully funding the following 2023 Community Partners:

Catholic Charities

Franklin County Children’s Task Force

Kennebec Behavioral Health

Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties

Rural Community Action Ministry

SeniorsPlus

United Methodist Economic Ministry

Western Maine Transportation Services

As usual when it comes to connecting with local resources, United Way partners or any others, it’s important to note that all the services these partners provide, as well as any organization providing human services offerings, can be found via 211; by calling, texting or looking online. This valuable resource is a 24×7 staffed call center with information on human services information, resources, and services. Specialists are well trained and available 24 x 7 365 days a year. This information is shared with callers (and remember, you can text and search on line) based on zip code, which means the resources provided are local to YOU.

For more information on 211 and the services that it provides visit their website can be found at www.211maine.org or feel free to just dial 211.

For more information about United Way, please visit the website at www.uwtva.org, call at (207) 778-5048, visit the Facebook page, or come visit at 218 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington, ME.

