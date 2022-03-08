United Way of the Tri-Valley Area offers new grant opportunities

FARMINGTON – The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area recently launched a new strategic plan with four goals:

1.) To improve health; 2.) To improve financial stability and increase independence; 3). To increase access to technology; and 4.) To help our community become more mobile and increase transportation options.

In alignment with its strategic plan, it announces two grant opportunities for which it is seeking proposals.

Request for proposals: The following criteria apply:

• Applicants may be non-profit organizations, businesses, municipalities, faith-based organizations, or schools.

• The proposed program must be delivered in Franklin County and/or Livermore and Livermore Falls.

• Only one application will be funded in each category. A maximum of $50,000 will awarded toward a youth mental health initiative and a maximum of $25,000 will be awarded towards a financial literacy initiative targeting youth and young adults.

• Projects will need to be completed in one year.

• Applications are due March 31, 2022 and can be found online at uwtva.org.

$50,000 Youth Mental Health Initiative

Rationale: United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s strategic plan has a goal of improving health and an objective to address mental health specifically. Nationally and in Maine, the suicide rate for teens is on the rise. A recent report from the National Center for Health Statistics found that the suicide death rate among persons aged 10–24 has risen 56% in Maine over the last 19 years. Maine has a higher than average rate compared to other states and Franklin County ranks among the highest counties in Maine.

Between 2016 and 2019 approximately 14,000 youth in Maine ages 12-17 experienced a major depressive episode – 16.1% above the national average of 14%. Parents of one in six children in Maine report their children have anxiety problems, the highest rate in the nation.

Once again Franklin County, and Livermore, Livermore Falls were among the top counties for anxiety and depression.

United Way is seeking proposals that specifically:

• Address ways to reduce teen suicide and anxiety and depression among youth. Both evidence-based and innovative solutions will be considered.

• Are sustainable and collaborative in nature.

Applications may include, but are not limited to, a focus on workforce development; increased access to existing services; youth engagement; and education.

$25,000 Youth and Young Adults Financial Literacy Initiative

Rationale: United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s strategic plan has a goal of improving financial stability and increasing independence. A specific objective to reach this goal is to fund programs that will prepare teens and young adults for the financial realities of their transition into the job force or post-secondary education.

United Way is seeking proposals that specifically:

• Strengthen and improve money management knowledge, skills and behaviors among youths and young adults.

• Encourage youth and young adults to understand the implications of their current money habits.

• Inspire youth and young adults to set financial goals through saving, budgeting and planning for their future.

• Are sustainable and collaborative in nature.

Applications may include, but are not limited to, a focus on in-school or extra-curricular programs offered in private or public schools; programs developed by organizations to reach specific populations such as homeless youth or domestic violence survivors; or community-led programs engaging parents/guardians as well as youth and young adults.