United Way to Participate in #GIVINGTUESDAY

FARMINGTON – The end of the year is a time for reflection and getting ready for fresh starts.

#GIVINGTUESDAY was created in 2012 to counteract the spending of Black Friday and Cyber Monday with philanthropic giving to charities in need of support. It started in the U.S. and has quickly made its way across more than 70 countries.

If this is your first time participating in #GIVINGTUESDAY you may be on your way to an entirely new tradition to share with your friends and family ahead of the holidays. Regardless of how you choose to support nonprofits, you will be joining a global movement for good.

Share this idea with anyone who asks you, “What is #GIVINGTUESDAY?” and get your inner circle involved in a day to remember for the best kick-off to the holiday season. Ways to participate in #GIVINGTUESDAY include:

Giving to a local cause that is doing great work to help your community. United Way supports a lot of amazing work in Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore Falls, and all contributions are tax deductible and stay local. Contributions can be made on-line at www.uwtva.org, mailed directly to United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, PO Box 126, Farmington, ME 04938 or visit personally, at 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

Sign up as a volunteer for organizations looking for extra hands. Reach out to Chelsie at United Way to be connected to a volunteer opportunity that is perfect for you! 778-5048 x2 or cwhittier@uwtva.org.

Give a recurring gift that automatically deducts a small amount of your choice from your bank account on a regular schedule, adding up to a larger impact over time for the cause you are supporting.

Give on behalf of a loved one as a thoughtful holiday gift they will never forget.

Honor a loved one by supporting a cause they were passionate about.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Be sure to follow United Way on Facebook and Instagram to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up coming.