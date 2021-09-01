USDA offering webinar on the pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers

BANGOR – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency will present a webinar on the Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers Program on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. This webinar is for operators in the Northeast states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

USDA is providing critical support to timber harvesting and hauling businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic through PATHH. PATHH aids businesses that suffered a gross revenue loss of at least 10% from Jan. 1 through Dec. 1, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. FSA is accepting applications for PATHH through Oct. 15, 2021. Loggers and truckers may apply for PATHH by working directly with the FSA office at their local USDA Service Center. Visit farmers.gov/service-locator to find your local FSA county office.

Representatives from FSA in the Northeast will present a webinar on this program, eligibility requirements, and how to sign up. The webinar is free, however pre-registration is required. The webinar will be recorded, and a link to the recording will be sent to all who register. Please register here: https://pathh.eventbrite.com/

If you need an accommodation to participate in this webinar, please contact Mary Anne Coffin at (207)-990-9140, or by e-mail at maryanne.coffin@usda.gov, by Sept. 7. You may also contact Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.