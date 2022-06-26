USDA reminds producers to file crop acreage reports

FARMINGTON – Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports

after spring planting should make an appointment with the Franklin County Farm Service Agency (FSA) before the applicable deadline.

“In order to comply with USDA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said CED Marcia Hall, FSA’s County Executive Director in Franklin County. “Our FSA staff is available to assist producers in completing acreage reports, including providing maps.”

An acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm or ranch and its intended uses. Filing an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage and prevented planted acreage, can prevent the loss of benefits.

How to File a Report

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Franklin County:

July 15, 2022 Most crops, including perennial forage

July 31, 2022 Fall seeded small grains

August 15, 2022 apples and blueberries

To file a crop acreage report, producers need to provide:

• Crop and crop type or variety.

• Intended use of the crop.

• Number of acres of the crop.

• Map with approximate boundaries for the crop.

• Planting date(s).

• Planting pattern, when applicable.

• Producer shares.

• Irrigation practice(s).

• Acreage prevented from planting, when applicable.

• Other information as required.

Acreage Reporting Details

The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:

• If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

• If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

• If crops are covered by the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, acreage reports should be submitted by the applicable state, county, or crop-specific reporting deadline or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant, but due to natural disaster, were unable to because of a natural disaster.

For questions, please contact the Franklin County FSA office at 207-778-2788 ext 2. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.