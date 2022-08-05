Vera’s Iron and Vine grand re-opening in downtown Wilton August 5

WILTON – Vera’s Iron and Vine, established in Farmington in 2018, is excited to announce its relocation to 319 Main Street in beautiful downtown Wilton. The grand re-opening on Friday and Saturday August 5 and 6 during The Wilton Blueberry Festival. Light refreshments will be provided by Salt and Pepper and Sugar too.

A retailer of fine Maine craftsmanship and handcrafted goods, upcycled art and whimsical, one-of-a-kind items, Vera’s Iron and Vine provides a one-stop shop for customers to support dozen of local artisans and crafts people. Recently featured in the March issue of Maine Magazine https://www.themainemag.com/the-artist-bringing-life-to-a-former-factory-in-wilton/vera-johnson-in-belle-creative-arts-center-3/ as well as Downeast Magazine, owner-artisan Vera Johnson came to Maine from Seattle in 2016 where she soon sparked her creative fire into the Western Foothills of Maine, first with Vera’s Iron and Vine in downtown Farmington, and more recently with the purchase of the former Belle of Maine Fiddlehead Factory in 2021. The former factory, now Belle Creative Arts, is located across from Kineowatha Park and will serve as Johnson’s studio, as well as provide a space for classes and workshops for the public and will feature blacksmithing demonstrations and Children’s clay activity between 12-3 Saturday 6th.

“Since purchasing the historic fiddlehead factory, I’ve become very interested in the area’s history and setting some roots. I look forward to contributing to local efforts to breathe new life into downtown Wilton and bring my gifts and creative energy to the community I call home. The move makes a lot of sense and will enable me to move easily between my creative work at The Belle and the retail side of things at Vera’s Iron and Vine,” reflected Johnson.