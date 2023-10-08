Webinar for understanding Maine’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave program

AUGUSTA – On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (ET) on Zoom, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar outlining Maine’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave program that will become law at the end of this month. Verrill attorney Tawny Alvarez and Peter Gore of Maine Street Solutions will explain the law and what will be required of Maine businesses, the challenges those requirements will create, and what choices businesses will need to consider before taxes to fund the program begin to be collected in 2025.

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Event: Webinar – Understanding Maine’s Paid Family & Medical Leave Law

Panelists: Tawny Alvarez, Labor and Employment Attorney and Partner, Verrill

Peter Gore, Senior Government Relations Specialist, Maine Street Solutions

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (ET)

To register: Please click here or visit www.mainechamber.org.

Press contact: Jen Webber, Maine State Chamber of Commerce at jwebber@mainechamber.org or 207-939-0213 (cell)

Pre-registration is required. Webinar recordings are available within a few hours after they conclude on the Maine State Chamber’s website: https://www.mainechamber.org/webinars.