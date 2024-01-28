Western Maine CA$H ready to do free tax prep

FARMINGTON – The Western Maine CA$H Coalition is now taking appointments for the 2023 Tax Filing Season. The program, which offers free tax preparation, resource navigation, and personal financial management assistance, will offer services on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church located at 110 Academy Street) and Franklin Memorial Hospital (we will clarify the location with you when you make your appointment. The season will begin on January 17 th and run through March 16, by appointment. Appointments are currently being made on a first call, first served basis. Interested community members who meet the eligibility guidelines noted here should call 207-778-5048 x7 to schedule their appointment.

There are three ways for tax filers to get started:

1) Call (207) 778-5048x 7 for your appointment and schedule an appointment for our Scan & Go service. We will meet one-on-one with filers to get their tax paperwork, ID information, etc. scanned in. We will schedule a follow-up appointment (by phone or in person) to review the completed return. Once reviewed and approved, your return will be electronically filed as usual.

2) If you’re technologically savvy you can go to www.getyourrefund.org/westrnme and scan your documents right to us! We have partnered with GetYourRefund which is easy and user-friendly. It is as easy as taking pictures with your phone and uploading them to our secure cloud. You will be contacted within 72 hours of the upload to confirm that all documents have been received, and your taxes will be prepared virtually by our IRS-certified volunteers within a week.

3) Visit one of our Drop & Go locations (see below): pick up an envelope with the checklist and forms to complete, gather your tax documents and return the envelope to the drop site. We will then pick it up and call you to confirm receipt and clarify any questions we may have. Your taxes will then be prepared virtually by one of our IRS-certified volunteers, reviewed with you, then electronically filed.

a. Senior Planning Center, Mt Blue Plaza, Farmington

b. Spruce Mountain Adult Education, 9 Cedar Street, Livermore Falls

c. White’s Senior Planning, 59 Main St Livermore Falls

d. Ameriprise, 2 Skyline Drive, Jay

There is a strict quality control process established to ensure that returns are successfully filed (Western Maine CA$H has the lowest reject rate in the State). Our volunteers will work hard to get you the best return possible with all eligible state and federal credits, and our Opportunity Guides will share information on valuable resources in our community.

The CA$H Coalition’s mission is directly in line with the goals of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area by having community members volunteer their resources and time to help other members of the Franklin and Northern Androscoggin communities learn more about financial security and promoting financial education.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is the fiscal sponsor of this service. Franklin Savings Bank is a corporate sponsor of this program.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is proud to have Turner Publishing as a Media Sponsor.