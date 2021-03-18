WMCA launches emergency rent relief program

FRANKLIN COUNTY — WMCA launched the Emergency Rental Assistance program on March 1. Under the new program, renters can apply for back rent owed as well as future months. Subsidized units are also eligible for the tenant portion of the rent. Tenants can also apply for help with electric, trash removal, water/sewer and heating fuel (already delivered with invoice). Only those who rent are eligible for this program. To apply, go to www.mecap.org/rent and click on the appropriate county.

Applications can be completed online and are mobile friendly. If renters do not have access to the internet, WMCA can complete applications over the phone. Please call 1-800-645-9636, press the option for rent relief, and leave a message. They will call back as soon as possible.

Rent will be payed as far back as March 13, 2020, and up to three months ahead. There is no monthly cap on the amount of rent or utilities, ensuring the full amount due is paid. Households can receive up to 15 months of assistance. Renters do not need to apply for rent to receive the utility bill assistance.

Income Limits do apply. Households must be at or below 80% Area Median Income.

1 household member: $37,700 43,100

2: $43,100

3: $48,500

4: $53,850

5: $58,200

6: $62,500

7: $66,800

8: $71,100

In addition to the income limit, a household must have lost income, or incurred other large expenses

due to the COVID-19 Pandemic OR have qualified for Unemployment at any time after March 13, 2020.

Proof of income is required. Tax documents such as a W2, 1099, or filed 2020 taxes are preferred. If not available, we can use income for the most current month to qualify. Proof of income is important, but WMCA acknowledges this can be hard to get for some people. Please apply with as much information as possible. If an applicant doesn’t have income they can still apply, but will be asked to sign a program form. Households will need to provide a current signed lease. If this isn’t an option, other documents can be collected.

If applying online, an email address is needed. Applicants should check their email regularly, as this is how they will be communicated with. Applicants will also be asked for their landlord’s email address. If possible, please provide this information, as email will be used to contact both the applicant and the landlord for necessary documents. If an applicant doesn’t have access to internet, please call 207-645-3764 and leave a message for Rent Relief.