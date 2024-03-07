4-H Ag Ambassador program features farm visits and career exploration for teens

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering its Ag Ambassador program in March and April. The program, open to all Maine teens ages 14-18, focuses on career exploration in the local food system through farm and production visits around the state and provides opportunities to build relationships with industry professionals.

The Spring 2024 cohort will meet virtually on March 19, 26, April 2 and 9 from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. and in-person on March 23 and 30. There will be an overnight Ag Symposium for all participants on April 18-19 at UMaine in Orono. For a full schedule, visit the program website.

With the shrinking number of formal agricultural programs in high schools, students are lacking opportunities to learn about local food systems and discover careers in agriculture. The 4-H Ag Ambassador program aims to help teens from all walks of life discover a future in agriculture and connect with other young people with similar goals.

Youth involved in this program will have opportunities to pursue their interest in agriculture and explore career pathways. This includes mentoring in post-secondary opportunities, as well as investigating current issues related to food systems, livestock, crop sciences, aquaculture and climate issues impacting food systems and equity. Program participants will serve year-long terms as Agriculture Ambassadors for the Maine 4-H program under the guidance of 4-H staff.

This program is open to all Maine youth; previous 4-H membership is not required to enroll. Register on the program website. To request reasonable accommodation, please contact extension.4hagleadership@maine.edu or call 207-622-7546. Receiving requests for accommodations at least 10 days before the program provides a reasonable amount of time to meet the request, however, all requests will be considered.