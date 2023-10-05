4-H weaving club helps youth get creative

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a Weaving SPIN (SPecial INterest) Club for youth interested in learning about the world of fiber and textiles and expanding their creative skills from 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 26 and Nov. 2, 14 and 16.

The online club, geared toward ages 9 and up, offers a convenient and accessible platform for youth to engage in weaving activities and connect with fellow enthusiasts. Through a series of virtual meetings and interactive sessions, members will learn various weaving techniques, experiment with different fibers and create their own unique woven project. Club members will also have the opportunity to work on a traditional tapestry loom and experiment with circular weaving.

The club is free and open to youth of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced weavers. All necessary materials will be provided.

4-H is committed to provide engaging and educational opportunities for youth, as well as fostering their personal growth and development. The online weaving workshop series is part of UMaine Extenion’s SPIN clubs, where participants ages 9-18, along with a volunteer for at least six sessions, learn about a subject of interest. Topics range from the natural world, heritage arts, science and technology to photography, music, gardening, sports and more.

Space is limited to 10 children. Registration is required by Oct. 16. To sign up, visit the program’s webpage.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd, jessica.brainerd@maine.edu; 207.581.3877.