Applications accepted for $10,000 Mitchell Scholarship through April 1

PORTLAND – The application period for the 2023 Mitchell Scholarship — an award of $10,000 to more than 135 college-going high school seniors statewide — is now open. Seniors who will graduate from Maine public high schools this spring and plan to attend a two- or four-year college in fall 2023 are invited to complete the free, online application by midnight, April 1. Learn more and apply online at mitchellinstitute.org/ scholarship.

Twenty Additional Scholarships to Be Awarded in 2023

In addition to the Mitchell Institute’s longstanding commi tment to award at least one $10,000 scholarship annually to a graduating student from each of Maine’s 135 public high schools, the nonprofit organization founded by Senator George J. Mitchell will award 20 more scholarships to graduating seniors statewide in 2023.

“With the expanded number of scholarships, it gives me great pleasure to report that we will award a total of $1.55 million in scholarships and related support for the class of 2023 Mitchell Scholars,” said Jared Cash, president and CEO of the Mitchell Institute. “The staff and I look forward to reviewing this year’s applications and notifying the recipients of this prestigious award in May 2023.”

Beyond the scholarship, the Mitchell Institute provides Mitchell Scholars with the opportunity to apply for fellowships of up to $1,500 for professional and personal development opportunities, such as unpaid or underpaid internships, career-related service projects, study-abroad experiences, and post-graduate and certification test preparation. The Mitchell Institute also provides Scholars with opportunities to apply for emergency funding for unexpected financial challenges, invitations to free leadership and career development events, and access to a network of more than 3,000 Mitchell Scholar alumni who are eager to offer advice, mentoring, and career connections.