Applications now open for the 2024 SeniorCare.com Aging Matters Scholarship

SeniorCare.com is dedicated to helping seniors and their families in their quest for a better life. Aging impacts everyone and as the aging population explodes over the next 30 years, SeniorCare.com wants to bring more awareness to the key issues we face. SeniorCare.com will be awarding an annual college scholarship to an individual who best demonstrates why “Aging Matters” to them.

The SeniorCare.com Aging Matters Scholarship is a $1500 scholarship that will be given annually to a selected college student who currently cares for an aging loved one, works within the senior community, or intends to pursue a career that will have an impact on the elderly population. Any existing student (or incoming freshman), in good academic standing, at a 2 or 4-year accredited college can apply for this scholarship. The recipient will demonstrate a unique and admirable understanding and desire to show us that “Aging Matters” to them.

The SeniorCare.com Aging Matters Scholarship awards $1500 to be applied towards tuition, books, board, and other expenses. The deadline to apply for this scholarship is May 15, and the winner will be announced on June 15.

All applicants can get more information and apply online at this address: https://www.seniorcare.com/scholarship/.