Autumn Hensley named Foster Tech Center’s Student of the Year

FARMINGTON – Autumn Hensley has been selected as Foster CTE Center’s Student of the Year.

Hensley has participated in the Bridge Academy of Maine, taking college-level courses for the past two years. As a member of the center’s Business Academy Program, she has achieved remarkable success. She was named the Maine State Champion for achieving a perfect score in Microsoft PowerPoint. Her excellence will be showcased further as she competes in the upcoming Microsoft National Championship in Florida this spring.

In addition, she participates in the Bank Teller Training Program and holds memberships in a few organizations like Future Business Leaders of America and the Olympia Snow Women’s Leadership Institute. Hensley embodies Foster CTE’s ethos of “Learning a Living,” and her accomplishments reflect our values and mission. “Autumn is an outstanding student who consistently works hard to achieve her goals,” said Regina Savage, Foster CTE’s Business Academy Instructor.