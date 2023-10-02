Build critical thinking skills with online workshop offered by UMaine Extension

ORONO — Registration is open for an online professional development program, “Engaging Your Critical Thinking Skills.” The workshop, presented by University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Business School, will be held on Fridays, Oct. 20 and 27 and Nov. 3, 10 and 17.

Participants will learn and practice every aspect of critical thinking and develop the ability to question assumptions, build constructive arguments, solve problems and negotiate positive relationships. In a fun and supportive environment, the program aims to empower professionals across industries to think critically, make informed decisions and navigate complex challenges in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape. The material builds on itself over the course of five sessions, leading to a full understanding and toolkit for application in nearly any situation.

This program is designed to benefit people who work in social and human services, therapists, social workers and clinicians, businesses of all types, government officials and students.

Program facilitator Terry Potter, an associate professor emerita at UMaine, holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology and is a certified mental health counselor. She has taught business strategy and sustainability in the Maine Business School for 13 years and has over 30 years of experience as a teacher, counselor, coach, guide and facilitator.

A stable internet connection is required. Participants will receive a certificate of completion, and 0.7 CEUs/7 contact hours are available upon request. The program cost is $185 per person.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit the program webpage or contact Kimberly Lai, um.fhc.pd@maine.edu; 800.287.0274.