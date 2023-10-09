Carrabassett Valley Academy announces Alex Godomsky as new Head of School

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Board of Trustees at Carrabassett Valley Academy (CVA) has announced the appointment of Alex Godomsky ’91 as its next Head of School. The Board’s unanimous decision followed the recommendation of the Search Committee. Godomsky, who will begin his tenure on July 1, 2024, succeeds the current Head of School, Kate Webber Punderson ’89, following her 13 years as Head and a total of 23 years in leadership roles at CVA.

Godomsky is highly qualified and uniquely suited for this role. A CVA parent and alpine program alumnus, Godomsky is also a graduate of Bates College with a B.S. in Physics. He has significant connections to Maine, Carrabassett Valley, and Sugarloaf, having grown up in Farmington, and has been an athlete, coach, and avid fan of ski racing throughout his life. He brings extensive knowledge of competitive skiing and more than 25 years of boarding school experience to this headship. Prior to becoming CVA’s Director of Finance and Development in 2021, he held several roles at Hebron Academy including Assistant Head of School; Director of Student Life; Director of Information Technology; teacher of math, science, and digital media; and Athletic Trainer. A seasoned leader and educator, Godomsky has a personal and professional understanding of CVA’s high-level academic and athletic environment and an enduring and profound commitment to the CVA mission.

Lindy MacKinnon Gruen ’92, Chair of CVA’s Board of Trustees, has said the following about Godomsky’s appointment, “We embarked on a national search seeking the strongest candidates most aligned with the experience and qualities we were looking for in the next leader of CVA. The position attracted wide-ranging interest from talented applicants including current heads, leaders in boarding schools, and those with backgrounds in snowsports. Keenly focused on the leadership profile developed through a community-wide survey and conversations with faculty and staff, trustees, parents, parents of alumni, and alumni, the Search Committee reviewed dossiers, conducted reference checks, and selected and interviewed the top candidates. After completing a comprehensive process, it was clear that Alex’s skills and attributes were well-matched to those we were seeking, and that he is unequivocally the right choice to lead CVA into its next chapter.”

Godomsky shared his thoughts about the new role, “It is with gratitude and excitement that I accept the position of Head of School at Carrabassett Valley Academy. The close-knit, supportive environment that is created by shared academic, athletic, and community experiences at CVA, Sugarloaf, and within Carrabassett Valley, is what has kept and will continue to keep me working in the boarding school environment for many years. It is an honor to continue my career at CVA, an academy whose mission aligns with my educational beliefs and whose community empowers student-athletes to pursue their dreams.”