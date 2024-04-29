Carrabassett Valley Academy announces commencement ceremony for graduating class of 2024

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME – The 2024 graduating class at Carrabassett Valley Academy (CVA) will accept their diplomas during this year’s commencement exercises to be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Richard Bell Chapel at Sugarloaf Mountain.

The commencement ceremony serves as a significant milestone in the journey of CVA’s graduating student-athletes, marking the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and academic achievement. It is a time to celebrate their accomplishments and to recognize their contributions to the CVA community.

The ceremony will feature student and faculty speakers, awards, and commencement speaker Colonel Warren “Bunge” Cook, Jr, a Colonel in the United States Marine Corps with over 20 years of service.

During the ceremony, the following graduates will have the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas, signifying the completion of their degree programs:

Bodhi Böschen, Castle Valley, Utah

Sullivan Butler, Carrabassett Valley, Maine

Stephen Cramm, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Boden Gerry, Carrabassett Valley, Maine

Adam Hamblet, Gilford, New Hampshire

Hayden Hoffmann, Sherborn, Massachusetts

Charlie Koenig, Coplin Plantation, Maine ++*

Bora Kumuk, Çekmeköy, Istanbul, Turkey

Amy Latendresse, Rangeley, Maine

Chase Littlefield, Yarmouth, Maine

Natalee McKenzie, Kingfield, Maine *

Brendan O’Connor, Mount Holly, North Carolina

Caleb Stefanakos, Freeport, Maine +*

Maggie Swain, Kingfield, Maine *

William Trudeau, Oxford, Quebec, Canada

Jack Velenchik, Bondville, Vermont

A certificate of attendance will be issued to Winter Term student-athlete:

Mitchell Marquis, Sidney, Maine

*National Honor Society Member

++Valedictorian

+Salutatorian

About Carrabassett Valley Academy – Carrabassett Valley Academy (CVA) is a private middle and high school located in Carrabassett Valley, Maine. Situated at the base of Sugarloaf Mountain, CVA offers a unique balance of college preparatory academics, world-class competitive ski and snowboard training, and responsible community living.

CVA student-athletes have direct access to world-class training venues including:

FIS certified downhill course

USSS Freestyle Moguls course

Olympian-designed Cross Course

6 Terrain Parks

650 acres of backcountry-style glades

Largest vertical drop East of the Rockies

To learn more about CVA, visit www.gocva.com.