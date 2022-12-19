CMCC offering Behavioral Health Professional Program

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is offering Behavioral Health Professional (BHP) training beginning on February 6 and running through March 10, 2023. This 46-hour program includes 12 online modules developed by Woodfords Family Services, an Adult/Pediatric First Aid CPR course, and two mandatory live, instructor-led online evaluation class sessions on March 9 and 10, 2023. Information and links to register for the program are available at https://www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration

Students who successfully complete the course and pass the certification exam will be eligible for immediate employment.

This course joins several other free courses offered by Workforce and Professional Development including CompTIA Security+ and Network + trainings, Basic Life Support, Certified Pharmacy Technician, Computer Support & Information Specialists, Welding Academy, the Education Pathway program, High Pressure Boiler Operator, and EPA 608 Refrigerant Certificate Training.

This program is funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). Participants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSET, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. MJRP-funded courses are designed for candidates who have been impacted by COVID-19, dislocated, unemployed or are underemployed. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.