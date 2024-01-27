CMCC offers free Certified Nursing Assistant training

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is partnering with area employers and service providers to recruit candidates interested in completing their Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Certification. Information and registration for the free program is available at centralmaine.cc/workforceapply.

The CNA course begins on March 4, 2024 and finishes on May 22, 2024. Classes and Clinicals will be held in-person in South Paris, ME. Classes will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; with Clinicals being held on Thursdays from 3:30 pm – 8:30 pm. Certified Nursing Assistant students learn introductory concepts of nursing care, including areas such as anatomy, nutritional care, medication care, and disease management. This 130-hour course is taught by industry professionals in partnership with Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education. Skills lab and written exam included.

The starting salary for a CNA is averaging $32,000/year.

This training is just one of the many free courses offered by Workforce and Professional Development including Introduction to Phlebotomy, Certified Pharmacy Technician, Computer Support Specialist – 2 Course Bundle, CETP Gas Training, Refrigerant EPA 608, and the Welding Academy.

These programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). The course materials and exam fees are also covered. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. A criminal background check may be required. Candidates are only eligible to participate in one MJRP program being offered at any of the seven colleges in the Maine Community College System.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.