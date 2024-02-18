CMCC offers free Fiber Optic Technician training

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is partnering with area employers and service providers to recruit candidates interested in completing their 120-hour Fiber Optic Technician Certification. An Information Session will be held on February 20, 2024 at 4 pm. With classes running Monday-Friday from February 26 to March 15, 2024. Information and registration for the free program is available at centralmaine.cc/workforceapply.

This course covers the fundamental principles of installing, testing, and maintaining FTTx networks properly. Students will build and develop the skills required to become a fiberoptic technician by covering the various methods of splicing, terminating, testing, and commissioning fiberoptic cable. After completing this course, students will have the skills necessary to become FOA Certified Fiber Optic Technicians.

The annual salary for a Fiber Optic Technician ranges from $48,000 to $62,000 per year.

This training is just one of the many free courses offered by Workforce and Professional Development including Introduction to Phlebotomy, CNA Lewiston, Computer Support Specialist – 2 Course Bundle, CETP Gas Training, Refrigerant EPA 608, High-Pressure Boiler, Land Surveyor, and the Welding Academy.

These programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). The course materials and exam fees are also covered. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Candidates are only eligible to participate in one MJRP program being offered at any of the seven colleges in the Maine Community College System.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.