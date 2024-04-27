CMCC offers free MIG Welding and Heat Pump Installation training

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is partnering with area employers and service providers to recruit candidates interested in completing their Heat Pump Installer Training and MIG Intensive 80-hour. Information and registration for the free program is available at centralmaine.cc/workforceapply.

The Heat Pump Installer Training is a 40-hour course that meets the Efficiency Maine Heat Pump Installer Training requirements needed to qualify for rebates, financing, and sales leads. Using both classroom and hands-on lab instruction, it covers how to professionally install heat pump indoor units, outdoor units, and line sets. Students will get hands-on experience installing these state-of-the-art HVAC systems that are revolutionizing heating and cooling. Students completing this course and the separately offered CMCC EPA Section 608 Refrigerant Handling, may qualify to work for the hundreds of Maine contractors installing heat pumps statewide. CMCC is an Efficiency Maine Registered Trainer for Heat Pump Installer Training. CMCC Workforce and Professional Development also offers a fee of $195 Course: 608 Refrigerant EPA Certificate Training via ZOOM. All test materials included.

The average starting wage for a Heat Pump Installer is $51,500 in the State of Maine. Registration for this course is required.

The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is partnering with area employers and service providers to recruit candidates interested in completing their The MIG Intensive 80-hour course is offered from May 20 – July 11, 2024. Learn a new trade! This high-demand field includes jobs in Aerospace, Automotive, Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Construction industries as well as jobs in the rapidly growing renewable energy sector. The course covers a variety of welding techniques- MIG and TIG welding, industry-standard weld joints, print reading, basic metallurgy, sheet metal forming, tube welding, and grinding and polishing. Students enrolled in the course will use the brand-new state-of-the-art welding equipment on campus and earn a Welding Technician Digital Badge and certificate. Area employers need qualified candidates. Starting full-time wages trend at $48,800 per year.

These trainings are just two of the many free courses offered by Workforce and Professional Development including Introduction to Phlebotomy, Certified Pharmacy Technician, Computer Support Specialist – 2 Course Bundle, CNA, CETP Gas Training, Refrigerant EPA 608, Fiber Optic Technician, and the Welding Academy.

These programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). The course materials and exam fees are also covered. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Candidates are only eligible to participate in one MJRP program being offered at any of the seven colleges in the Maine Community College System.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for

Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.