CMCC offers free project supervision training

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is partnering with area employers and service providers to recruit candidates interested in becoming qualified Project Supervisors. Information and registration for the free program is available at centralmaine.cc/workforceapply.

The 85-hour course runs in-person on Fridays, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning December 1, 2023 until February 16, 2024. The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Project Supervision training includes: Orientation to the Job, Human Relations and Problem Solving, Safety, Quality Control, Contract and Construction Documents, Document Control and Estimating, Planning and Scheduling, Resource Control and Cost Awareness.

Upon completion of each module, learners sit for that particular NCCER exam, which are nationally-recognized certifications and are included in the course. The average starting wage for a Project Supervisor in this region is $53,000.

This training joins several other free trainings offered by Workforce and Professional Development including Computer Support Specialist featuring CompTIA IT (Information Technology) Fundamental+ and A+, CompTIA Security+, Certified Pharmacy Technician, and the Welding Academy.

This program is funded by Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). The course materials and exam fee are also covered. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. A criminal background check may be required. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be a

dislocated, unemployed, or underemployed worker, or someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset. Candidates are only eligible to participate in one MJRP program being offered at any of the seven colleges in the Maine Community College System.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.