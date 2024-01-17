Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program now accepting applications

PORTLAND – Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced that the Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program is now accepting accept funding applications.

Consolidated Connects provides grants to schools serving K-12 students in the company’s service area. Since launching in 2021, Consolidated Connects has provided $112,500 to schools for a variety of technology-centered projects, including the creation of a maker space, virtual and augmented reality curriculum integration, a podcast enhancing student literacy, and a technology services summer work internship program for students.

“The innovative projects we have funded through the Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program are helping thousands of students gain hands-on skills and real-world learning experiences,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president for communications at Consolidated. “Consolidated is proud to support our schools and the innovative projects and programs educators are developing to support their students today and in the future.”

Schools and educational programs across Consolidated’s service area are encouraged to apply now through March 1. Full program guidelines and the funding application are available at consolidated.com/cciconnects.

Consolidated Connects provides grants to programs that emphasize creative student learning; develop 21st century skills; promote critical thinking, reasoning and communication; and utilize innovative technologies to advance learning.