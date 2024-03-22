Farmington Lions Club sponsors public speaking contest at Mt. Blue High School

FARMINGTON – On Tuesday, March 19, the Farmington Lions Club sponsored a public speaking contest at Mt. Blue High School. Five contestants competed for top prizes and a chance to speak at the state level in April at the State Lions Club Convention. More than $300 was awarded by the Club to this year’s winners.

The Speak Out contest has been a yearly partnership with Mt. Blue for the last 15 years, and speakers are encouraged by the club to write short speeches about topics that are globally important. As part of the local program, the Lions members in attendance (Ron Cullenberg, Jeff Wright, Steve Grey, John Anderson, and Buzz Davis) each took a few minutes to describe how critically important the ability to speak persuasively before a crowd was to their own careers. It is anticipated that the student participation in the contest will be but one of many factors leading to a successful set of life and career skills for each student.

This year’s winner was Liam Dorr speaking about art appreciation, with second place earned by Astrid Jones speaking about her charitable mission for women in Mexico, and in third place was Lily Jackson speaking about feminism. The students showed their ability to research and write a coherent and moving speech as well as to present it with grace and style.

Anyone interested in the Farmington Lions Club may contact Jeff Wright, cjwright@beeline-online.net or Ron Cullenberg, roncull@gwi.net, or 778-6644.