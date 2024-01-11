Foster Tech students place in Microsoft Office Specialist Powerpoint State Championships

FARMINGTON – The winners of the 2023 Fall Qualifier Microsoft Office Specialist Maine State Championship have been announced by Certiport, the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners.

Winning 1st in the Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint (Office 2019) category is Autumn Hensley from Farmington, ME. Autumn competed against students from across Maine to earn this coveted placement.

Winning 2nd in the Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint (Office 2019) category is Aspen Mitchell from Carrabassett Valley, ME.

Winning 3rd in the Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint (Office 2019) category is Trenton Beaudoin from Industry, ME.

Hensley, Mitchell, and Beaudoin competed against students from across Maine to earn these coveted placements.

To compete in the Fall Qualifier, students aged 13 to 22 were eligible to participate in one of six competition tracks by submitting a qualified, passing score on the Microsoft Office Specialist Word, Excel®, or PowerPoint® certification exams by December 15, 2023.

“We have seen amazing results from the Microsoft Office Specialist program at our school as students learn and validate key workforce skills,” said Regina Savage, Instructor. “The Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship further motivates them to earn certification and we are proud of these students who have proven to be the best in our state. We know they will go on to make us proud at the U.S. National Championship in June.”

The first-place students will get to represent Maine at the upcoming 2024 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship in Orlando, Florida. During this event, they will compete in their exam track, network with other top students from around the United States and be celebrated. One winner per track will be named the U.S. National Champion and earn a trip to represent the United States and compete in the 2024 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship in Anaheim, California.

“We’re impressed by these students – not only have they proven they are the best in their state at using Microsoft Office products effectively. They now have an important distinction to place on their resume that shows a desire to learn and validate in-demand skills,” said Craig Bushman, General Manager, Certiport. “The title ‘Microsoft Office Specialist Champion’ will serve them well in their academic and career pursuits.”

Certiport’s Microsoft Office Specialist is the only official Microsoft-recognized certification for

Microsoft Office globally and serves as a powerful instrument for assessing students’ skills and preparing them for real-world application of their knowledge.

For more information about the Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship visit www.us.moschampionship.com.