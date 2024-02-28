Franklin County Adult Education is offering enrichment classes

FARMINGTON – Franklin County Adult Education is inviting the community to register for enrichment classes for Winter/Spring 2024. The classes include art classes, exercise classes, health classes, and cooking classes; for example, you can enroll in Photography, Composting, Fly Tying, Korean Cooking, or Prepare for a Drone License. Classes are offered via zoom or in person. New classes begin every month. Classes are also offered in Rangeley and Phillips, to allow the northernmost people of Franklin County to participate as well.

You should have received a program in the mail and you can also find classes online at www.rsd9.maineadulted.org. You can register for classes by calling our phone, 207-778-3460, mailing the registration form, or signing up online. If you would like a hard copy of the catalog, you may check your local library or visit our location at 129 Seamon Rd in Farmington.

Franklin County Adult Education serves all of Franklin County. In addition to enrichment classes, we offer High School Completion Classes, College Readiness Classes, and High School Credit Recovery Classes for adults of all ages. We also offer Workforce Training, including certifications for CNAs, Dental Assistants, or Behavioral Health Professional.

If you or your organization also offers enrichment courses, please let us know, and we will include these in our next catalog. If you are interested in offering a course, please contact us with a proposal. Call Dillion Baker at 207-778-3640.

Franklin County Adult Education thanks the towns of Franklin County, MSAD 58, RSU 9, and Rangeley Lakes Region School District #78 for their continued support in offering life-long learning opportunities for our area residents.