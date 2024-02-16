Franklin County Adult Education welcomes new College and Career Access Coordinator

FARMINGTON – Franklin County Adult Education is excited to announce their new hire for College and Career Access Coordinator, Dr. Sabine Klein. In this role, Dr. Klein will work with interested individuals on furthering their career goals and she will help prepare students for their next move. Prior to working for us, Dr. Klein taught at UMF for more than 10 years. Consequently, Dr. Klein brings a detailed understanding of college admissions and college life that she hopes will enable more of our clients to begin or continue their post-secondary education. Because college is not everyone, Dr. Klein will also help clients look into other career advancement opportunities in Franklin County, e.g internships or apprenticeships. To do so, Dr. Klein looks forward to working with community partners and employers.

You can make an appointment with Dr. Klein at Franklin County Adult Education by phone at 207-778-3460, at email sabine.klein@mtbluersd.org, or in person at 129 Seamon Road in Farmington. She can be reached Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. In addition to the Farmington office, Dr. Klein will meet residents at the local library by appointment. If you are a business and would like to arrange for a hiring event or are seeking help training your current staff, please contact us for customized programming.

Franklin County Adult Education serves all of Franklin County. In addition to enrichment classes, we offer High School Completion Classes, College Readiness Classes, and High School Credit Recovery Classes for adults of all ages. We also offer Workforce Training, including certifications for CNAs, Dental Assistants, or Behavioral Health Professionals.

For more information call 207-778-3460.