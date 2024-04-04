Franklin County Fiddlers perform at the State House

AUGUSTA – Mt. Blue High Schools Franklin County Fiddlers were honored by an invitation to perform in the Maine State House Hall of Flags on Wednesday, March 20, for the Maine Alliance for Arts Education’s Arts Education Advocacy Day. Select groups from across our State were invited to perform. The fiddlers shared their performance with the extraordinary Camden Hills Chamber Choir, renowned vocal group Pincintu, and more.

The Fiddlers then performed at the Maine Veterans’ Home on Hero’s Way in Augusta. They performed various world fiddle music, along with a special arrangement of “An Armed Forces Tribute,” which showcases and recognizes each branch of our armed forces in song. Even a client at the Maine Veterans’ Home stood up impromptu to sing “God Bless America,” and Mr. Muise accompanied him! The fiddlers were very well received at both performances – and were excellent ambassadors as musicians and representatives from our Mt. Blue community.