Free class Understanding the Internet, October 11

NEW PORTLAND – The New Portland Community Library is hosting an internet class on October 11, 4 p.m. It is free; please sign up online and come 15-30 minutes early.

The internet has become such a large part of our daily lives that having a basic understanding of its origins is essential. This course introduces the origins of the internet, how it works and what you can do on the internet.

REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS CLASS:

No devices are required; just bring yourself.

Class is free; please sign up online. Be here at 3:30-3:45 p.m. to ensure a 4 p.m. start. This is at the library in New Portland, 899 River Road.