GEAR UP Maine RISE strengthens educational endeavors through collaboration with Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters

AUGUSTA – GEAR UP Maine RISE proudly unveils an exciting collaboration with Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, amplifying its commitment to enriching educational experiences for students across Maine.

Syntiro, home of the GEAR UP Maine RISE initiative, an organization dedicated to empowering students through enhanced educational opportunities, has established a strategic partnership with Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, an esteemed organization focused on preserving and celebrating the natural treasures of the national monument that has a history of impactful educational programming in the region. This alliance seeks to create innovative avenues for students to engage with nature, fostering a deeper understanding of environmental conservation and educational growth. Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters is an official philanthropic partner to Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument and also collaborates with the National Park Service through an educational agreement.

Through this partnership, GEAR UP Maine RISE and Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters aim to provide GEAR UP Maine students with immersive experiences that blend academic learning with hands-on exploration of the pristine landscapes within the Katahdin Woods and Waters region. Students will have access to a range of educational programs, workshops, outdoor activities and leadership opportunities that integrate environmental studies with real-world applications.

“This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for both organizations as we synergize our efforts to inspire and educate the future leaders of our community,” said Debbie Gilmer, Project Director of GEAR UP Maine RISE. “By integrating educational initiatives with the beauty of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, we aim to ignite curiosity and passion for learning among students while fostering a profound appreciation for our natural world.”

Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, through its popular Katahdin Learning Project, will collaborate closely with GEAR UP Maine RISE to offer students unparalleled opportunities to explore and learn within the breathtaking landscapes of Katahdin Woods and Waters. The partnership will include nature-based field trips, workshops on conservation practices, and outdoor skill-building activities.

“We are excited to join hands with GEAR UP Maine RISE in empowering students to become future stewards of our environment,” expressed Brian Hinrichs, Executive Director of Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters. “Through this collaboration, we aim to instill a deep appreciation for nature while providing students with educational experiences that will shape their understanding of environmental conservation.”

The partnership between GEAR UP Maine RISE and Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters underscores a joint commitment to enriching students’ educational journeys by integrating experiential learning with environmental awareness. By merging classroom instruction with outdoor exploration, both organizations endeavor to equip students with the knowledge and passion needed to become conscientious custodians of the environment.

For more information about GEAR UP Maine RISE and Katahdin Woods and Waters, please visit www.gearupme.org and www.friendsofkww.org.

About GEAR UP Maine RISE: The GEAR UP Maine RISE program is funded through a grant (reference #P334S230003; Marques Thomas, Project Officer) from the U.S. Department of Education to University of Maine at Farmington administered by Syntiro.

About Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters: Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters is an official philanthropic partner to Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. The organization also partners with the park service through an education agreement. Friends has a membership near 1,000 people, a partnership network that includes dozens of organizations, a 14-person board of directors, and a six-person full-time staff with the support of two part-time staff and wonderful contractors.