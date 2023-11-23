GEAR UP Maine RISE welcomes new Student Services Director for $28 million 7-year grant

AUGUSTA – Syntiro is delighted to announce the appointment of Mary Freeman as the new GEAR UP Maine RISE Student Services Director. A dedicated educator with a passion for shaping the future of learners, Freeman brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of students.

In her previous role as the GEAR UP Maine Scholar Coaches Manager, Freeman demonstrated exceptional leadership in spearheading the development and implementation of a comprehensive college access and readiness program. Her responsibilities included working collaboratively with 7-12 students, school personnel, and faculty and staff at Institutions of Higher Education throughout the state of Maine.

A firm believer in the power of relationships, Freeman understands that building strong connections is fundamental to the success of any educational program. Her approach is characterized by being detail-oriented, collaborative, innovative, and a creative problem solver. These traits have not only contributed to the effectiveness of her programs but have also positioned her as a leader in the field of educational services.

“I am a deeply dedicated educator who believes in improving the future for all learners, and having a positive impact on the lives of others is something I greatly value,” says Freeman. “I am excited to bring my passion for education and my commitment to student success to the role of GEAR UP Maine Student Services Director.”

In her new role, Freeman will continue to build on the success of the GEAR UP Maine program, fostering partnerships and creating initiatives that support students in their journey toward higher education. Her innovative and collaborative approach is expected to bring fresh perspectives and enhanced opportunities for students across the state.

Syntiro is confident that Freeman’s leadership will further elevate the impact of GEAR UP Maine, contributing to the organization’s mission of empowering students to reach their full potential.

For more information about the GEAR UP Maine RISE, please visit www.gearupme.org.