Gold LEAF Institute celebrates 25 years

FARMINGTON – Time flies when you’re having fun! This is definitely true when applied to the Gold LEAF Institute at UMF. GLI is celebrating its 25th anniversary in June, 2023. During these years, the Institute has provided learning and activity opportunities for community members age 50 and older (and spouse/partner of any age).

The organization’s first president was Barbara Fredericks and she recalls how then UMF President Theodora Kalikow invited a small group of community members to respond to her proposal of a senior college in Farmington, at UMF. That initial invitation led to a mission statement, by-laws, a course catalog, and the name Gold LEAF with its acronym: Lifelong Education At Farmington. In 1998, the Gold LEAF Institute was born.

“I’d never heard of a Senior College until I attended a meeting arranged by Dr.Kalikow (UMF President in 1997) who wanted one on campus to serve the 55-plus population in the community,” said Fredericks.

Mary Viruleg, current President of GLI, commented on the membership of GLI. “As far as interests and abilities go, we are a ‘big tent.’ We are students, crafters, farmers, poets, outdoor explorers, artists, teachers, and musicians. Some of us are 5th generation lifelong Mainers living on family land. Some of us came to Maine following family or job opportunities. Some of us moved to Maine for the quality of life. Some of us finished our formal education in high school. Some have advanced degrees.”

“We are a strong and vibrant community of individuals who are intent on staying resilient and continuing to improve each day. We are ever-curious, hence our motto: Curiosity Never Retires!” said Viruleg.

GLI has evolved as the world around us has changed. Since the organization was founded, access to and use of technology has exploded—transforming how GLI operates and the variety of courses offered. Registrations are no longer handled manually and are now made online. One outcome of COVID precautions these last two years is the creation of many online classes. In 2022, GLI once again began offering in-person discussion groups, classes, and engaging indoor and outdoor activities.

GLI membership provides fellowship and community with a wonderful group of people in Franklin, Somerset, and surrounding counties. Membership also allows access to classes offered by the 17 Senior Colleges throughout Maine at maineseniorcollege.org – without an additional membership fee!

If you speak to anyone who has been a Gold LEAF member over the last few years you will get the same response: “I’ve enjoyed GLI classes and activities. They’ve been interesting and I’ve met some great people. What an excellent way to expand your horizons.”

In 2023, GLI will be offering a rich variety of in-person and virtual workshops, classes, activities, and field trips, including:

Book Arts 11: Japanese Stab Bindings – in-person workshop

Looking at the Environment From An Indigenous Peoples’ Perspective – online

Out & About in Maine – hiking, snowshoeing, kayaking

Talk and Tour at Wolfe’s Neck Farm – field trip

Summer Term Kick-Off and 25th Anniversary Celebration in June

Spring classes are open for enrollment! Check out the complete GLI course catalog at goldleafinstitute.org.