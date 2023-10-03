Gold LEAF Institute Senior College Fall/Winter term kick-off, October 11

FARMINGTON – Heads up! GLI (Gold LEAF Institute) Senior College Fall/Winter term registration is now open. Whether you’re a meticulous long-range planner with a preference for predictability or a lover of spur-of-the-moment spontaneity, you’ll love what the GLI Fall/Winter schedule has to offer. Either way, don’t wait too long to sign-up. Classes and trips can fill up quickly!

Learn more about Gold LEAF and the Fall/Winter courses at GLI’s Fall/Winter Term Kick-off from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, Farmington. This event is free and open to the public.

GLI is a member-run organization affiliated with the University of Maine in Farmington. Their mission is to provide continued learning and activity opportunities for anyone age 50 or older (and spouse/partner of any age). GLI membership allows access to classes offered by all 17 Senior Colleges throughout Maine at maineseniorcollege.org – without an additional membership fee! GLI scholarships are available as well.

GLI courses include workshops, trips, and both zoom and in-person classes. Following is a sampling of new Fall/Winter term offerings:

Laughter Yoga

Talk & Tour of Margaret Chase Smith House & Library

A Story of Maine in 112 Objects

Samantha Smith: America’s Youngest Ambassador

Becoming a Worker for Civil Rights

New Options for Hearing Better

Book Arts 12: Leather Soft Cover Journal.

There is something new every GLI term but members count on the Book Group, Views on the News discussion of current events, and the Dining Out group to run all year. Views on the News and Dining Out are free with membership.

Register for membership and courses at goldleafinstitute.org.

Questions? Email goldleaf@maine.edu.