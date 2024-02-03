Gold LEAF Institute Senior College Spring Term Kick-Off February 14, 2024

FARMINGTON – Embark on a journey of lifelong learning and vibrant community engagement as the Gold LEAF Institute announces its Spring Term!

Learn more about Gold LEAF and the Spring courses at GLI’s Spring Term Kick-off from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, Farmington. (Snow date February 21.)

The Spring Term Kick-off is free and open to the public.

GLI is a member-run organization affiliated with the University of Maine in Farmington. Our mission is to provide continued learning and activity opportunities for anyone age 50 or older (and spouse/partner of any age). GLI membership allows access to classes offered by all 17 Senior Colleges throughout Maine at maineseniorcollege.org – without an additional membership fee!

Whether you’re a seasoned learner or someone eager to explore new horizons, our Spring Term has something for everyone. Courses include workshops, trips, and both zoom and in-person classes.

Following is a sampling of new Spring Term offerings:

Aquamation

Insight Meditation, for the Benefit of All Beings

John Colter – Q&A1810

Medical Regulation in Maine

A Visit to Siesta Sanctuary (Parrot Rescue)

Phenology – Cycles in Nature

The Evolution of Islamic Ideology.

While there is something new every GLI term, members can count on our Book Group, Views on the News discussion of current events, and the Dining Out group to run all year. Views on the News and Dining Out are free with membership.

Spring term registration starts February 1st at goldleafinstitute.org.

Questions? Email goldleaf@maine.edu or call 778-7063.