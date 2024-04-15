Hands-on opportunities for teens offered at Extension 4-H Agriculture Symposium at UMaine

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering an agricultural symposium for Maine teens on April 18 and 19 at the UMaine campus in Orono. The 3rd annual event is an overnight experience for Maine youth ages 14-18.

Attendees will take part in experiential learning opportunities, engage with industry professionals, develop leadership skills, and connect with teens from around the state. Youth will participate in hands-on experiences at the Food Innovations Lab, Terrell House, UMaine Diagnostic and Research Lab and much more!

Current 4-H membership is not required. Assistance with transportation can be provided upon request. The program is free; registration is required at the program website. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Alisha Targonski, 207.622.7546; extension.4hagleadership@maine.edu. Receiving requests for accommodations at least 10 days before the program provides a reasonable amount of time to meet the request, however, all requests will be considered.