Local chef brings cooking passion to homeschoolers

FARMINGTON – Mary Beane, owner of the restaurant Salt and Pepper and Sugar Too, went out in the community, but not far from the kitchen by donating her time to teach a cooking class to a group of homeschoolers.

This lucky group of kids were put to work before Beane could even put her bags filled with ingredients down. She taught the kids how to make homemade chicken stock, noodles from scratch, and how to use every part of the chicken and vegetable for not only a healthy and economical dish, but a comforting and flavorful meal. This dish of chicken noodle soup was not only perfect for the soul but also the season.

Beane trained the kids to apply newly learned kitchen skills and had them all shouting “yes, Chef!” with her vibrant energy she brought to the group. We look forward to following Beane’s passion for people and good food by visiting her at Salt and Pepper and Sugar Too, located in Wilton.

For more information on Beane’s restaurant, see the menu here.