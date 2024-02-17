Local educator one of sixteen chosen to attend civics workshop in Ohio

FARMINGTON – Lance Harvell of Farmington was recently nominated by Senator Susan Collins to be one of only sixteen middle school civics educators invited to attend an upcoming workshop at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum in Fremont, Ohio, later this month. The workshop is being presented by the United States Capitol Historical Society (USCHS). The focus will be on The Electoral College.

Regarding his nomination, Harvell stated, “I am honored to be nominated and I hope to bring back some new strategies for the classroom.”

Harvell, who currently teaches high school history and economics at St. Dominic Academy in Auburn, also taught middle school social studies classes in MSAD 58 from 2018 – 2023. While teaching at the middle school level he also served as Advisor to the Student Council. He holds a BS in History and Political Science from the University of Maine in Political Science. Additionally, Harvell served in the Maine Legislature from 2009 – 2018, excluding the years of 2015 – 2017. His was “a leading voice” in opposition to the National Popular Vote bills that went through Augusta. He finds this especially pertinent because “after all, the Election of 1876 was a popular vote/electoral vote challenge.” He has been Franklin County Commissioner since 2021.

According to a statement from USCHS, “Capitol History remains our favorite resource to share with civic educators across the nation.” This year, lesson plans and instructional content for middle and high school students on the Electoral College will be the focus of the workshop, with special attention being paid to the disputed presidential election of 1876. Presentations will cover the specific role played by Congress in presidential elections in general. One special feature will be a stage reading of our newest play in production on this topic, “Electionland”, part of its “Teaching the Constitution Through Theater” series.

“We hope to continue this program in the future,” continued the spokesman, “reaching more teachers across more locations. We are excited for this opportunity to bring congressional history to a new audience.” Maine’s Senator Collins was invited by the Society to nominate “a deserving K – 12 civics educator in your district or state to participate in our new teacher workshop.” As a selected participant, Harvell will receive a modest stipend toward travel and hotel expenses. The workshop will be held February 22 and 23.

Written by community contributor Paula Kane.