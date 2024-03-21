Local students place at FBLA State Leadership Conference

FARMINGTON – Mt. Blue High School/Foster Career and Technical Education Center Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students attended the FBLA State Leadership Conference March 17-19, 2024!

At the conference, students had the opportunity to compete in events against students from across the entire state of Maine and attend workshops on various career and business topics. Students had to step out of their comfort zones, present topics on the spot, and perform in a professional manner.

The following students placed at the event:

1st place, Electronic Portfolio, Autumn Hensley

3rd place, Entrepreneurship team presentation event: Lily Hanley, Gabrielle Seaburg, and Aspen Mitchell (Mt. Abram)

3rd place, Job Interview, Lily Hanley

1st place, Marketing Presentation team event: Trenton Beaudoin, and Finley Ward

3rd place, Sales Presentation team event: Trenton Beaudoin, Finley Ward, and Aspen Mitchell (Mt. Abram)

1st place, Sports Entertainment Marketing team presentation event: Trenton Beaudoin, and Finley Ward