MSAD 58 modified bus route to accommodate for road closures

PHILLIPS – Due to road closures as a result of the December 18 flood, MSAD 58 announced the following bus route changes for the return to school on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Times are approximate and subject to change. Please contact your child’s school with any questions or concerns.

STRONG

South Strong Run – Bus 4 (Sharon Webber) Route reversed a.m. & p.m.

Depart DMRMS at 6:20; Chandler Road- 6:50 a.m.; Sand Loop- 6:55; Route 4/Farmington Road(towards Farmington) – 7:00 a.m.; Streeter Road – 7:15; South Strong Road – 7:20; Stewart Drive – 7:25; Church Hill Road – 7:30; Arrive at DMRMS – 7:35

Shuttle bus to PES – Depart DMRMS – 7:35 (Via Tory Hill Road)

Lambert Hill Run – Bus 1 (Billy Bailey) Route reversed a.m. & p.m.

Depart PES at 6:25; Montfort Drive – 6:50 a.m.; Burbank Hill – 6:55; Lambert Hill Road – 7:00 a.m.; River Road (towards Phillips) – 7:20; Arrive at PES- 7:30

Shuttle bus to DMRMS – Depart PES – 7:35 (via Tory Hill Road)

Norton Hill Run – Bus 23 (Peter Barton)

Depart DMRMS at 6:25; Norton Hill Road – 6:30 a.m.; Pond Road – 6:40 a.m.; Taylor Hill Road – 6:45 a.m.; Back to Norton Hill – 7:00 a.m.; Spaulding Road – 7:05 a.m.; Pillsbury Road – 7:15 a.m.; South Main Street – 7:20; River Street – 7:22; Grange Street/Mill Street – 7:25; Arrive at DMRMS – 7:30 a.m.

Shuttle Bus to Mt Abram HS – Depart DMRMS – 7:35 a.m.

Strong/Freeman Run – Bus 24 (Mike Plog) No Changes

Baker Hill Road – 6:35 a.m.; Cook Hill Road – 6:45 a.m.; Gilkey Hill Road – 6:50 a.m.; West Freeman Road – 7:00 a.m.; True Hill Road – 7:10 a.m.; Brookside Lane – 7:20 a.m.; North Main Street – 7:25 a.m.; DMRMS – 7:30 a.m.

Shuttle bus to Kingfield Elementary School – Depart DMRMS – 7:35 a.m.

FOSTER TECH

Foster Tech Run – Bus 3 (Chris Taliadoros)

Depart Jordan Lumber – 6:25 a.m.; Skowhegan Savings Bank – 6:30 a.m.; Mt. Abram HS- 6:40 a.m.; Local Bull/Phillips – 6:55 a.m.;

DUE TO THE SANDY RIVER BRIDGE BEING OUT, WE WILL OPERATE A WHITE BUS AT THE WHITE ELEPHANT (DEPART: 7:05) TO TAKE STUDENTS TO THE END OF THE SOUTH STRONG ROAD TO CATCH THE REGULAR BUS AT BARLEN STREET

Arrive at Foster Tech/Mt. Blue HS – 7:40 a.m.

MIDDAY RETURN TO MTA WILL TAKE SOUTH STRONG ROAD TO WHITE ELEPHANT AND THEN TO MTA.

MSAD58.org Bus Route