MSAD 58 updated bus routes effective January 29

STRONG: The MSAD 58 Bus Routes have been adjusted, effective Monday, January 29, 2024.

(Times are approximate & subject to change.)

STRONG

South Strong Run- Bus 10 (Chip Gilbert)

Depart DMRMS; South Strong Road 6:40 AM; Streeter Road- 6:50; Rt. 4/ Farmington Road(towards Phillips)- 6:55; Sand Loop- 7:10; Chandler Road- 7:12 (Bus will then go up Route 4 to PES)

Arrive at PES via Rt. 4 at 7:30

All MTA Students will board Bus 9- Depart- 7:35

Middle School Shuttle bus to DMRMS- Depart- 7:35

Lambert Hill Run- Bus 1 (Billy Bailey)

Depart PES at 6:45; River Road(towards Phillips)- 6:50 ;Lambert Hill Road- 6:55; Burbank Hill- 7:00; Montfort Drive- 7:05; Lambert Hill/Grange Street- 7:10; South Main Street- 7:13 ; River Street- 7:15; North Main Street- 7:20

Arrive at DMRMS- 7:30

Shuttle bus to DMRMS- Depart PES- 7:35 (Via Tory Hill Road)

All other Strong Bus routes continue/revert back as they have been doing all year.

FOSTER TECH

Foster Tech Run-Bus 3 (Chris Taliadoros)

Depart Jordan Lumber- 6:25 AM; Skowhegan Savings Bank- 6:30 AM; Mt. Abram HS- 6:40 AM; Local Bull/ Phillips- 6:55 AM;

DUE TO THE SANDY RIVER BRIDGE BEING OUT, WE WILL OPERATE A WHITE BUS AT THE WHITE ELEPHANT (DEPART: 7:05) TO TAKE STUDENTS TO THE END OF THE SOUTH STRONG ROAD TO CATCH THE REGULAR BUS AT BARLEN STREET

Arrive at Foster Tech/ Mt. Blue HS- 7:40 AM

MID DAY RETURN TO MTA WILL TAKE SOUTH STRONG ROAD TO WHITE ELEPHANT AND THEN TO MTA.