Mt. Blue High School presents Student of the Quarter Awards

FARMINGTON – Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) sponsors and organizes the Student of the Quarter Awards at Mt. Blue High School. Students are selected by faculty based on individual characteristics of academic performance, community and school activities, character, attendance, and overall outstanding citizenship.

Student of the Quarter Awards were awarded to the following for the third quarter of the 2023-2024 school year: Addison Decker, Astrid Jones, Lily Sparks, and Starlynn Sweetser.