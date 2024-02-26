New Ventures Maine adds free service: Student Loan Repayment Counseling

AUGUSTA – New Ventures Maine (NVME) staff will now offer free Student Loan Repayment Counseling in addition to classes and coaching in financial education.

Student Loan Repayment Counseling is for individuals who are struggling to repay student loans or:

• have a loan that is past due or in default

• need assistance choosing a repayment plan

• want to learn about debt consolidation

• have questions about loan forgiveness programs

Individuals can schedule a repayment counseling session in person, online via Zoom, or by phone by contacting NVME at 207-621-3440 or info@newventuresmaine.org.

Student Loan Repayment Counseling will also include information related to taxes, such as determination of eligibility for the Maine Student Loan Repayment Tax Credit (SLRTC). Individuals paying off student loans may be eligible for a Maine Student Loan Repayment Tax Credit (SLRTC) of up to $2,500 annually when all of the following apply:

– you earned an associate, bachelor’s, or graduate degree after 2007 from an accredited Maine or non-Maine community college, college, or university

– you have a certain amount of earned income

– you live in Maine

– you file a Maine individual income tax return

The new free service is made possible in part by a grant from the John T. Gorman Foundation.

Five NVME staff who are experienced in providing financial education completed training with the Institute of Student Loan Advisors in order to provide student loan borrowers with student loan repayment options such as income-based repayment plans and public service forgiveness plans.

About New Ventures Maine (NVME)

New Ventures Maine provides training and individual coaching in planning careers, starting businesses, and managing money. A statewide education and economic development program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System, NVME helps Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. For more information visit newventuresmaine.org.