New Ventures Maine announces free classes in Entrepreneurship, Career Building, and Financial Education for May

AUGUSTA – New Ventures Maine will offer 20 free workshops and classes statewide in May in three program areas: small business, career building, and financial education. Workshops and classes are designed to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to build a career, start a business, and manage money.

The full class schedule is updated frequently and is accessible online.

Day and evening classes are available as well as online, self-paced, and in-person options in the three program areas (partial list):

Build Your Career

Job Search Workshops: Tuesdays, May 7 – 21; 12:00 –1:00 p.m. Online.

Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. May 7: Job Search Strategies; May 14: Resume Strategies; May 21: Interview Strategies.

Making Career Choices: Tuesday, May 14, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Online.

Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and resources to help you succeed.

Start a Business

Grow Your Business Online (GYBO): Self-paced. Online.

Gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to create a compelling website for your small business. Work at your own pace; complete by June 30, 2024.

Business Basics: Wednesdays, May 8 – 22 (3 sessions), 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Online.

This class covers the business plan, marketing, and cash planning. Assess the feasibility, desirability, and viability of your business idea and get started with your plan.

Exploring Self-Employment: Thursday, May 9, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Online.

This one-hour workshop covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed.

Manage Your Money

Money Management Workshops: Thursdays, May 9 – 23, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Online.

Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. May 9: Budgeting Basics; May 16: Let’s Talk About Credit; May 23: Build Your Savings.

My Money Works: Thursdays, May 16 – June 13 (5 sessions), 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Online.

Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, save, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

My Money Works will be offered in person in Brunswick starting May 6 and in Bangor starting May 14.

To learn more and choose a class that’s right for you, visit newventuresmaine.org or call 207-621-3440.

About New Ventures Maine (NVME)

New Ventures Maine provides training and individual advising in planning careers, starting businesses, and managing money. A statewide education and economic development program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System, NVME helps Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. For more information visit newventuresmaine.org.